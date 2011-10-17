Bernie Sanders Calls For Boycott Of Big Banks To Support Occupy Wall Street

Zeke Miller
Bernie Sanders

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who identifies as a socialist, called for a boycott of major banks in support of the Occupy Wall Street protests.

In a tweet, Sanders said “People might want to think about going to your local community bank and withdrawing funds from these large institutions. #ows”

Sanders has been one of the most outspoken proponents of the protests, taking to Twitter to criticise the financial industry and echo many of the complaints of the protesters.

Bernie Sanders Tweet Occupy Wall Street

Photo: Twitter

Here are some more of Sanders’ tweets on the protests:

Bernie Sanders Tweet Occupy Wall Street

Photo: Twitter

Bernie Sanders Tweet Occupy Wall Street

Photo: Twitter

Bernie Sanders Tweet Occupy Wall Street

Photo: Twitter

Bernie Sanders Tweet Occupy Wall Street

Photo: Twitter

Bernie Sanders Tweet Occupy Wall Street

Photo: Twitter

