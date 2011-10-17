Bernie Sanders Calls For Boycott Of Big Banks To Support Occupy Wall Street

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who identifies as a socialist, called for a boycott of major banks in support of the Occupy Wall Street protests.



In a tweet, Sanders said “People might want to think about going to your local community bank and withdrawing funds from these large institutions. # ows”

Sanders has been one of the most outspoken proponents of the protests, taking to Twitter to criticise the financial industry and echo many of the complaints of the protesters.

Photo: Twitter

Here are some more of Sanders’ tweets on the protests:

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.