Bernie Sanders' brother called Joe Biden 'mediocre' and 'a symbol of people who don't really care very much'

Getty/Getty Larry Sanders, the brother of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, is seen on Tuesday on the left. Bernie’s main competition for the Democratic nomination, Joe Biden, is seen on the right.

On Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders’ brother Larry spoke to CNN about his brother’s main competitor for the Democratic party nomination, Joe Biden.

Larry Sanders, who is a politician in the UK, told the outlet that he thought Biden was a “mediocre” candidate who’s “got very little ambition.”

As Joe Biden swept Super Tuesday elections in the Democratic primary this week, Bernie Sanders’ brother dissed the former vice president by calling him a “mediocre” candidate.

Larry Sanders spoke with CNN on Tuesday, when he cast his vote in the Democrats Abroad primary in Oxford, UK, where he has lived for the past five decades.

With Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the race after their Super Tuesday defeats, the race has narrowed down to a competition between the progressive Bernie and the moderate Biden.

Larry, who like his brother is also a left-wing politician, working as a spokesman for the UK Green Party, called Biden “mediocre” and “a symbol of people who don’t really care very much.”

“He comes across as a nice guy…but he’s got very little ambition,” Larry said. “He’s a heart and soul member of the ‘we can’t really do very much’ campaign.”

While Larry hopes his little brother wins the Democratic Party nomination, and thinks he’s the best chance for “peace,” he said he would still vote for Biden if he becomes the nominee.

Business Insider reached out to the Biden campaign for comment on Larry Sanders’ remarks, but did not immediately receive a response on Friday.

