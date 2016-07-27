Watch Bernie Sanders tear up as his brother casts a vote for him at the Democratic National Convention

Bernie Sanders’ big brother, Larry, shared a tearful tribute to their parents and his little brother “Bernard” as he cast his vote during the delegate roll-call at the Democratic National Convention on behalf of Democrats abroad.

The elder Sanders, who lives in UK, said “I want to bring before this convention the names of our parents: Eli Sanders, Dorothy Sanders.”

“They did not have easy lives, and they died young. They would be immensely proud of their son and his accomplishments. They loved him,” Larry said, speaking through tears.

Larry remarked that their parents “loved the New Deal of Franklin Roosevelt and would be especially proud that Bernard is renewing that vision. It is with enormous pride that I cast my vote for Bernie Sanders.”

The Vermont Senator has sometimes alluded to his parents’ difficult lives, and how they inspired his own politics.

“My mother’s dream was to own her own home, and she never achieved that,” Bernie Sanders told Vox during a 2014 interview. “We were never hungry by any means. But money was always a major issue within our family. It caused a lot of tension between my mother and my dad.”

Larry Sanders is also a socialist and volunteers as a health spokesperson for the United Kingdom’s Green Party, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Larry has been cheering the Bernie phenomenon from across the Atlantic.

Sanders received 10 votes from Americans Abroad. Hillary Clinton received 7. She officially clinched the Democratic nomination for president on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to do so in the US.

Watch Bernie Sanders’ reaction below:

DNC roll call underway; @BernieSanders tears up as his brother says his parents would be proud of his campaign pic.twitter.com/LRU6YADMGC

— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) July 26, 2016

