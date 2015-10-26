Bernie Sanders took some not-so-subtle shots at Hillary Clinton

Without citing her by name, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) is taking less-than-subtle shots at Hillary Clinon.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Sanders pointed out his opposition to the Defence of Marriage Act, a 1996 law signed by then-President Bill Clinton and previously supported by Hillary Clinton which barred same-sex married couples from receiving federal benefits. Sanders said that, even then, people knew the bill was “homophobic.”

“I think everybody at the time knew that it was simply homophobic legislation,” Sanders told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.

Over the last several days, Sanders has begun taking more swipes at Clinton over her previous positions on a number of divisive issues.

At the Democratic Jefferson-Jackson dinner in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, Sanders noted his longtime opposition tot the Keystone XL pipeline, which Clinton had refused to weigh in on for months. He also took a swipe at the former secretary of state over her previous support for the Trans-Pacific Parnership, which she once called the potential “gold standard” of trade agreements.

“It is not now, nor has it ever been, the gold standard of trade agreements,” Sanders said as the crowd cheered.

Sanders notably said that he would run a positive campaign without criticising Clinton or any other Democratic opponents, though it appears that the gloves may be coming off slightly as Clinton herself has begun taking subtle jabs at Sanders.

At a rally on Thursday, Clinton implied that Sanders’ request that she and others “stop shouting” about gun control may have been slightly sexist.

“I’ve been told to, and I quote, ‘stop shouting’ about gun violence. First of all I’m not shouting. It’s just sometimes when women talk people think we’re shouting,” Clinton said.

When asked about Clinton’s comments during Sunday’s CNN interview, Sanders chuckled and said that Clinton was “misapplying” his words.

“Well, you know, all that I can say is I am very proud of my record on women’s issues. I certainly do not have a problem with women speaking out. And I think what the secretary is doing there is taking words and misapplying them,” Sanders said.

