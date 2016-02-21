The Chicago Tribune just unearthed a photo of Bernie Sanders getting arrested at a protest 50 years ago

The Chicago Tribune discovered a photo of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders getting arrested by Chicago police at a 1963 civil-rights rally in the city. The newspaper published the photo Saturday.

Sanders, a Vermont senator, was arrested, charged with resisting arrest, and found guilty of the crime. His punishment? A $25 fine.

At the time, he was a 21-year-old student at the University of Chicago.

“Bernie identified it himself,” Tad Devine, a senior adviser to the campaign, told the Chicago Tribune. “He looked at it — he actually has his student ID from the University of Chicago in his wallet — and he said, ‘Yes, that indeed is (me).'”

1963 arrest photo of young activist Bernie Sanders emerges from Chicago Tribune archives https://t.co/0zYArWlYwx pic.twitter.com/bnWonq0nwn

— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) February 20, 2016

The black-and-white photo shows a 21-year-old Sanders, then a University of Chicago student, being taken by Chicago police toward a police wagon. An acetate negative of the photo was found in the Tribune’s archives, said Marianne Mather, a Chicago Tribune photo editor.

While at the university, Sanders was a leader of the Congress of Racial Equality, and multiple news accounts claim Sanders was leading protests about racial inequality, per the Tribune.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.