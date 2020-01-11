Bernie Sanders and his look-alike Larry David hung out together at the 'Today' show and the politician out-joked the comedian

Ashley Collman
NBC NewsVermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, and comedian Larry David, right, appear on the ‘Today’ show on Friday, with co-host Al Roker, centre.
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David both stopped by the “Today” show on Friday.
  • David plays Sanders on “Saturday Night Live,” and said he’s not looking forward to the possibility of the roll turning into a full-time gig if Sanders becomes president in 2020.
  • Sanders joked: “I’m getting you a good job for four years and you’re complaining.”
  • Watch the full clip below:

