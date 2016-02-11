Bernie Sanders raised a whopping amount of cash in the 18 hours after his dominating New Hampshire victory

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) raised an astounding $5.2 million in the 18 hours since polls closed in New Hampshire, according to his presidential campaign.

The average donation — owing to Sanders’ strong support among young people — was just $34, according to the campaign.

“I’m going to hold a fundraiser right here, right now, across America,” Sanders said in his New Hampshire victory speech Tuesday night.

He continued: “My request is please go to BernieSanders.com and contribute. Please help us raise the funds we need, whether it’s 10 bucks, 20 bucks, or 50 bucks. Help up us raise the money we need to take the fight to Nevada, South Carolina, and the states on Super Tuesday.”

Sanders defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who remains the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, by more than 20 points in New Hampshire. And he’s looking to keep his momentum going into the February 20 Nevada caucuses and the February 27 Democratic primary in South Carolina.

