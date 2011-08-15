Bernie Madoff's Wife Dumps Him

In better times.

Ruth Madoff has dumped her husband of 52 years, Ponzi-schemer Bernard Madoff, the Daily Mail reports.Mrs. Madoff apparently has not visited her husband in jail since their son Mark (at right) killed himself last December. She is said to be trying to reconcile with her other son Andrew.



The Madoffs met in high school. After Bernie confessed to running the biggest Ponzi scheme in history, Ruth was ostracized and stripped of most of her assets.

Read more at the Daily Mail >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.