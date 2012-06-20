Bernie Madoff's Trustee Takes To Social Media To Talk About Getting Victims' Money Back

Irving Picard, the Madoff trustee

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The lawyer responsible for recouping assets lost in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme has created a Twitter account to connect with victims.Irving Picard is responsible for recovering victims’ lost money.



So far he has filed more than 1,000 lawsuits and recaptured about $11 billion, the Wall Street Journal Law Blog reported Tuesday.

About $17.3 billion in invested principal was lost in the Madoff scheme.

So far Picard has remained fairly inactive on his new social media account.

His first tweet, sent Tuesday night, told victims where they could find updates on his recovery operation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.