Bernie Madoff's Shoe Collection Was Bigger Than His Wife's

The showroom where US Marshalls are auctioning off Bernie and Ruth Madoff’s most prized possessions is stocked full of items that reveal Madoff’s superficial showboating personality.



In the first corner: Bernie’s shoe collection.

Clusterstock’s Katya Wachtel tweeted from the showroom:

@katyawachtel: Madoff liked his shoes. Hundreds, most never worn. Wayy more than Ruth had. And everything was monogrammed, even his pleated boxer shorts.

She’s not kidding. Look at all his shoes! Beneath every pair there are 6 boxes of new pairs.

(Hopefully the leopard print shoes are among the never-worn.)

