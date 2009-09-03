The Madoff "Penis" Book Is A Bust

The book which mentions Bernie Madoff’s small penis, written by his former lover, is a bust, having sold only 2,000 copies.



We’re not surprised, seeing as all the good stuff, already came out online, leaving little reason to read the book.

Then again, none of the other Madoff books are selling well either, reports AP, though Erin Averdlund’s book has sold 5,000. That’s probably since, as an early Madoff sceptic, Averdlund has more credibility than any of the other authors.

That being said, the Madoff story is just plain old now. The publishing cycle is way too long, and pretty much everything you’d want to know about Madoff has long been exposed on blogs and in Vanity Fair, which has run an excellent series of articles.

