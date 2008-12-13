Bernie Madoff's Miraculous Returns: Month By Month

The Fairfield Sentry Fund was a $7 billion fund-of-funds solely invested in Bernie Madoff’s investment firm. The Fairfield Sentry “3X Leverage” version, meanwhile, is a derivative of the fund that borrowed $3 for every $1 invested–and, thereby, earned 3X the return. Both funds are presumably now worth zero.



The fund’s marketing materials lay out in month-by-month detail Bernie’s fictional returns:

