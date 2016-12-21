This is what Bernie Madoff's life is like in prison

Eugene Soltes is a professor at Harvard Business School as well as the author of Why They Do It, which focuses on white-collar crime. He spent seven years speaking with some of the biggest white-collar criminals in history including Bernie Madoff. Here he discusses what Madoff’s life is like behind bars.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Get THE DRONES REPORT now! Commercial drones are already a reality. BI Intelligence takes an in-depth look at the most important aspects, including market forecasts for commercial applications, regulatory process, and the leading players. Get the Report Here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.