Bernie Madoff's Life In Prison: Sketchy Criminal Friends, Bocci, And Watching CNN

The latest update about Bernie Madoff‘s life in prison has reports of Madoff’s allegedly having a hidden stash of $9 billion, collapsing because of prescription drugs, and much more.



Today the NYPost, has an inmate talking about Madoff’s friends, hobbies, and his favourite person to watch on TV: himself.

Here’s the latest round up of facts about Madoff’s life to come out from behind bars:

“Bernie likes watching CNN to see if there’s anything about him on it.”

Bernie’s having a hard time with his new job in the commissary. He has to deliver people their orders of soda cans, sometimes as many as 30 cans. Apparently they’re quite heavy.

He “gets upset” if he disagrees with how he is portrayed on television

He’s “really hurt” by his sons Andrew and Mark. They never visit, call, or write.

He loves writing to his grandchildren

“He also feels a lot of pain for what he did to people”

But luckily for him, Madoff has some friends he can lean on when times get tough.

Friends:

One of Madoff’s friends is Jonathan Pollard, who spied for Israel while working as a civilian intelligence analyst for the US Navy

Bernie plays bocci with Colombo crime-family boss Carmine Persico

Another friend of his is former New York pharmacist John Mancini, who was locked up for illegally distributing millions of painkillers

So Madoff’s life in mid-level security prison doesn’t really sound all that bad. Madoff has friends, hobbies, and leads a surprisingly pretty normal life.

Not to mention, he’s a lot more popular in jail than out. Everyone thinks he’s a hero!

