Bernie Madoff's Life In Prison: Sketchy Criminal Friends, Bocci, And Watching CNN

The latest update about Bernie Madoff‘s life in prison has reports of Madoff’s allegedly having a hidden stash of $9 billion, collapsing because of prescription drugs, and much more.
Today the NYPost, has an inmate talking about Madoff’s friends, hobbies, and his favourite person to watch on TV: himself.
Here’s the latest round up of facts about Madoff’s life to come out from behind bars:
- “Bernie likes watching CNN to see if there’s anything about him on it.”
- Bernie’s having a hard time with his new job in the commissary. He has to deliver people their orders of soda cans, sometimes as many as 30 cans. Apparently they’re quite heavy.
- He “gets upset” if he disagrees with how he is portrayed on television
- He’s “really hurt” by his sons Andrew and Mark. They never visit, call, or write.
- He loves writing to his grandchildren
- “He also feels a lot of pain for what he did to people”
But luckily for him, Madoff has some friends he can lean on when times get tough.
Friends:
- One of Madoff’s friends is Jonathan Pollard, who spied for Israel while working as a civilian intelligence analyst for the US Navy
- Bernie plays bocci with Colombo crime-family boss Carmine Persico
- Another friend of his is former New York pharmacist John Mancini, who was locked up for illegally distributing millions of painkillers
So Madoff’s life in mid-level security prison doesn’t really sound all that bad. Madoff has friends, hobbies, and leads a surprisingly pretty normal life.
Not to mention, he’s a lot more popular in jail than out. Everyone thinks he’s a hero!
