After Bernie Madoff spent his first night in jail, his lawyers have asked for an expedited appeal of the judge’s desicion to revoke bail. If the court takes up the case, the lawyers could find themselves in court as early as this afternoon. Could last night have been Bernie’s only night in jail before sentencing?



