Bernie Madoff's French Château

You’ve read plenty about Bernie Madoff‘s homes in Manhattan, Montauk and Palm Beach. But little’s been written about his French maison or “house”—until now.



We’ve found his overseas lair courtesy of an anonymous tipster with access to the French phonebook. Bernie’s place is located at Villa 2, Château des Pins or roughly 150 Chemin de la Garoupe in Cap D’Antibes France.

The house is in Ruth’s name, but we imagine Bernie was there from time to time, too. If, by some chance, the place shown via satellite below belongs to some other “Ruth Madoff,” we apologise for all of the harassing phone calls you’ve no doubt been getting.

