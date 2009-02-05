Bernie Madoff's Clients: The Official List

The bankruptcy court has released a full list of Bernie Madoff’s “customers.” It’s 162 pages long (many names are repeated endlessly, presumably because they had different accounts).



The list includes many people who have heretofore denied investing money with Madoff (such as one of his sons), so we suspect the list also includes Madoff creditors in addition to Madoff clients.

Some names jump out. For example, Ira Sorkin, Madoff’s lawyer. As you scan, please put another other startling names in the comments below.

Click the full-screen icon in the top righthand corner of the player to make it easier to read (and click your “Back” button to return).

Bernie Madoff’s Clients: The List



