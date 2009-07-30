Bernie Madoff's Apartment Is Kind Of Messy

Bernie Madoff was supposedly a bit crazed when it came to neatness. Workers in his London office would take pens to colour in scratches on desks to prevent him from noticing. But his apartment seems to be a bit of a mess.

The New York Observer interviewed the real estate agents brought in by the government to sell his apartment:

One of the agents there guessed that the penthouse is worth $8 million, but will sell for less because of its ignominy—and its condition, which, despite Mr. Madoff’s reputation for punctiliousness, is imperfect. “So not triple-mint,” an agent said. “That to me was incredibly surprising.”

“I thought it was eerie,” another said. “The place was left as if someone got out in the middle of the night. All the clothes were there, there was a note, there was a cup of coffee on, I think, his desk. The only that was gone were the photos: the picture frames had no pictures.”

Incidentally, the Observer article is pretty funny. Apparently fancy New York apartment brokers are still quite full of themselves. Housing downturn be damned!

Here’s how Curbed describes it:

Get this: The federal agents called a secret meeting and forced the city’s superbrokers to share the same breathing space. The horror! One broker who was there tells the Observer, “It was a strange and, frankly, slightly insulting way to handle it. Everyone in that room has pitched pretty important exclusives. I’ve never had to go on a cattle call before.” No word on how many monocles fell to the floor and shattered once the brokers filed in and saw one another, but as for the selection process, it’s still undecided.

