Step Inside Bernie Madoff's $US14.5 Million Penthouse Where The Ponzi Schemer Lived Under House Arrest

Julia La Roche
The living room offers views of the the Chrysler building. It also leads to a landscaped terrace. Douglas Elliman

The penthouse where convicted Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff once lived has sold again for $US14.5 million, Page Six reports.

According to the report, the apartment was sold to Lawrence Benenson who runs a real estate investment and development firm.

Douglas Elliman had the listing.

In December 2008, Madoff was arrested for securities fraud. For a few months, he was allowed to remain under house arrest in the lavish apartment.

He was ultimately sentenced to 150 years in federal prison for orchestrating the largest financial fraud in history. He’s currently serving his term in a federal facility in Butner, North Carolina.

The apartment looks airy and bright.

The living room offers views of the the Chrysler building. It also leads to a landscaped terrace.

The living room also features a fireplace.

Here's another shot of the expansive living area.

The library features mahogany paneling and a wood-burning fireplace.

The penthouse boasts three bedrooms.

Here's another shot of a bedroom.

The oval shaped entry foyer opens to a staircase.

Now let's tour Jordan Belfort's old California home...

Check Out The Oceanfront Home Where The Real 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Lived »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.