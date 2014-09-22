Step Inside Bernie Madoff's $US14.5 Million Penthouse Where The Ponzi Schemer Lived Under House Arrest

The penthouse where convicted Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff once lived has sold again for $US14.5 million, Page Six reports.

According to the report, the apartment was sold to Lawrence Benenson who runs a real estate investment and development firm.

Douglas Elliman had the listing.

In December 2008, Madoff was arrested for securities fraud. For a few months, he was allowed to remain under house arrest in the lavish apartment.

He was ultimately sentenced to 150 years in federal prison for orchestrating the largest financial fraud in history. He’s currently serving his term in a federal facility in Butner, North Carolina.

