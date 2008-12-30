Bernie Madoff's Penthouse Prison

Caroline Waxler

We’re not sure if this full view of Madoff’s jail, complete with roof garden and greenhouse, is out there yet, but just in case it’s not we’d thought we’d give you a little something to gaze upon this afternoon. We know that you’ve already seen a partial view of the penthouse though but this is it in all its glory.

Fox Business promises that it’s got the first video of the place, achieved by shooting from a neighbour’s pad. (Matt Lauer‘s, perhaps?) The reporter is Adam Shapiro who you might remember from the water dousing courtesy of “auditor” Friehling’s son.


