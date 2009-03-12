Bernie Madoff: The Single Bullethead Theory

While people are talking about silly things like how many years Bernie Madoff won’t ever serve in prison no matter how long his sentence (he’ll be dead in a decade or so) or how many hundreds of billions of fines he’ll never pay no matter what a court says (he’s probably only got tens of million to his name), we’re missing the more important question.

Namely: who was helping Madoff.

His indictment doesn’t include any conspiracy charges and doesn’t even point to unknown “John Does” or “Jane Does” who might have assisted him in the scam. Veteran investigative reporter Gary Weiss says this is just ridiculous. There’s no way that Madoff acted alone.

From Weiss:

Nothing about the culpability of his wife Ruth, and how she wound up with millions of dollars now supporting hubby’s lifestyle.

So what we have, so far, is a sort of an equivalent of the JFK assassination’s “single bullet theory.” Now, don’t get me wrong–I happen to believe in the JFK single bullet theory. But the idea that a single bullethead named Madoff could perpetrate this crime–now, that I don’t believe.

White collar crime-fighter Sam Antar of Crazy Eddie fame, appearing on Fox Business News today, says that Bernie is now protecting the other conspirators who must surely exist–the people who knew about it and the people who turned a blind eye.

So who are they and why have they not been indicted? Or are prosecutors going to push a “single bullethead theory” of the Madoff crimes? That’s implied by the criminal charges talking about the clerical employees of the firm being ignorant and inexperienced.

Baloney.

