Bernie Madoff: The Indictment

The criminal indictment of Bernie Madoff is embedded below. The good stuff starts at the bottom of page 2, when the FBI agent begins talking about his interview with two of Bernie’s senior employees. According to the WSJ, these two employees are Bernie’s sons. Also don’t miss the last paragraph, where the agent interviews Bernie himself.

To enlarge the image, click the full-screen button in the lower right-hand corner of the player. (Hit ESC to return to the post):





