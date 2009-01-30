Bernie Madoff: The Action Figure

If you want a Bernie Madoff action figure, you’d better act fast. Connecticut toymaker Emil Vicale, who runs a business called Herobuilders out of his home workshop, has put out a “limited edition” action figure version of the Ponzi schemer. Only 250 dolls will be made, and they’re selling for $149.9 The Madoff doll includes a fistful of minuture $100 bills and awristwatch painted with real 24-karat gold.



“He’s wiped out people’s life savings, he’s destroyed their kids’ lives and their grandchildren’s lives,” Vicale, whose other dolls have included Saddam Hussein and Sarah Palin, tells the Boston Herald. “In other cultures, wouldn’t they just cut his head off?”

Well, you can’t do that! But you could, we guess, stick some pins in the doll. Get ’em while they last!

