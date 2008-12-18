Bernie Madoff Movie Gets Potential Screenwriter

Bernie Madoff’s latest Hollywood victim is The Curious Case of Benjamin Button screenwriter Eric Roth. Roth sadly lost all of his retirement money through Madoff’s scheme.



LA Times: “Good news, bad news” probably doesn’t begin to describe the day Hollywood screenwriter Eric Roth had last week.

Roth was nominated Thursday for a Golden Globe award as screenwriter of “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” And that same day, he learned that he lost all his retirement money to Bernard Madoff’s alleged $50-billion Ponzi scheme.

“I’m the biggest sucker who ever walked the face of the Earth,” Roth said Tuesday. “But the tragedy is the people who lost their life savings and their dreams.”

Roth, whose screenwriting credits include “Forrest Gump,” indicated that his losses were heavy, although he declined to give a dollar figure. He said he had entrusted his funds to an investment manager he had used for decades.

But Roth’s involvement means that Ponzi: The Bernie Madoff Story—or Betrayal, if Cindy Adams gets her way—might actually be coming together.

Clusterstock already suggested that Michael Clayton‘s Tom Wilkinson would be a good Bernie. With Roth’s involvement in Madoff’s scheme, the story now has a potential screenwriter who could accurately capture the feelings of loss felt by Madoff’s victims. Get Steven Spielberg to produce and this could be an Oscar-worthy film.

