Bernie Madoff Liked Escorts, Massages, And Patting His Secretary On Her arse

Vanity Fair, eager to milk the Madoff story for as much as it’s worth, has published an “inside look” at the Madoff empire as told through the eyes of his personal secretary Eleanor Squillari. Unfortunatley at the moment, the piece online isn’t working for us, though it appears to be just a preview.



Fortunately, a summary of it made its way onto a newswire at a Thai news site.

The gist: Like many wealthy money guys, Bernie had a thing for the young ladies, including (shocker) some of the ones in his office. Now it’s not clear how much he actually acted on his impulses. There have been some reports about infidelity in the past (again, hardly surprising).

Squillari said she’d caught him looking through pictures of escorts, and doing pervy things like intentionally zipping his fly up after he left the bathroom, within view of her. Gross.

In addition to getting “frequent massages” at work, he’d try to pat Squillari on the arse, making comments like “you know it excites you.”

We’ll have to wait for the full article and video to come up, but for now it seems like the story is: Bernie Madoff was a phony finance guy, but he certainly played the part well.

