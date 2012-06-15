Bernie Madoff A Hero In Jail For Not Ratting Out Accomplices

Remember all that talk about how inmates might want to “off” Bernie Madoff because they would stupidly blame him for ruining our economy?

Well, it turns out that’s not happening. Instead, Madoff is popular with other inmates.

The New York Post reports that while a couple of inmates have talked about smacking Madoff around for the hell of it, most of them seem to like him. A big selling point: he didn’t sell out any co-conspirators.

Got that future white-collar criminals? Take your time standing up, don’t rat, and you too might be a popular inmate. Just like Bernie.

From the Post:

But other convicts have no beef with Madoff and are even a bit impressed by him and the way he has handled himself since arriving at the Butner, NC, prison complex, the source said.

Some of his fellow inmates, in fact, respect him for being a stand-up guy who pleaded guilty without implicating any of the other people strongly suspected of helping him pull off the fraud that swindled more than 1,000 people out of more than $65 billion over two decades.

“He got a lot of respect from other inmates because he didn’t tell on anybody, he didn’t take everybody down with him,” the source said.

“Some of the inmates admired that.”

