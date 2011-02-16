Madoff Gives His First Prison Interview, And Says The Banks "Had To Know" About His Fraud

Bernie Madoff gave his first prison interview to the NYT’s Diana B. Henriques today.



The big headline-grabber is his claim that banks “had to know” about his fraud, though he doesn’t back that up, or present any details, at least in what’s been published.

The big story, really, is that Madoff gave an interview, and that he emails with Irving Picard (and the author of the story who is writing a book). Earlier this year Picard filed suit against JPMorgan seeking to recover assets.

He says he’s cooperating in terms of locating and tracking down assets, though he’s not doing anything that will get anyone in criminal trouble.

Read the whole story here >

