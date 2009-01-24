Bernie Madoff Forced To Get Rid Of Luxury Cars

As Bernie Madoff continues to remain confined to his $7 million penthouse (tough life), the trustee unwinding his firm has asked a bankruptcy judge to cancel the leases on six cars rented by the firm: three Mercedes-Benzes, a Lexus, a Cadillac and a Land Rover.



It’s probably for the best, Bernie’s likely not going anywhere. But if you’ve always wanted to own a car that once transported Bernie Madoff or other employees of his Ponzi firm, pay attention to the results of the hearing on the matter, scheduled for February 4.

The specific cars, according to the filing obtained by Bloomberg, are a 2007 Mercedes-Benz S55V, a 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL450, a 2009 Mercedes-Benz S550-4, a 2006 Lexus, a 2008 Cadillac DTS, and a 2007 Land Rover Range Rover.

Wow, between this and all of that Damages product placement, Cadillac is really branding itself as the car company of choice for lying powerbrokers.

