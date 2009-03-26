Bernie Madoff "Faces A Living Hell"

In 1984, Tony Papa was arrested for a first time drug offence. He stayed in prison until 1996, when New York Governor George Pataki granted him clemency. In today’s Detroit News, Papa has some advice for Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff on what to expect now that his life as a free man is over.



“Bernie, you are about to face a living hell,” he writes.

He continues:

The thought of killing myself did not occur to me when I first when in, but after a few hours in a cell it did.

From there, it will only get worse.

Your identity will be taken away when you are stripped naked and ordered to bend over and spread your butt cheeks. You will be forced to comply.

If you don’t, the officer conducting the search will call the “goon squad,” abouta half-dozen killing machines who will come in dressed in battle gear, armed with batons. They won’t care that you are 70. They will strike blows in a way that will not leave bruises because you are a high-profile case.

Once you are sitting in your temporary cell awaiting sentencing, officials will isolate you from the general population. By this time, several contracts on your life have been taken out. Even those who are not contracted will want to take your head off so they can get their name in the paper.

And it’s only the beginning.

