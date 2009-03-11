Bernie Madoff Definitely NOT Going To Prison For 150 Years

Technically, Bernie Madoff won’t be getting a “life sentence.” Rather, the 70-year old Ponzi schemer will get somewhere around 150 years in jail, said plaintiffs today. This means that if the old man can hold out until his 220, he’ll walk away a free man.



Basically, it’s silly to talk about what’s an appropriate sentence for him, given that there’s no way he’ll be able to live long enough or provide enough restitution such that his victims feel whole in any sense of the word.

Even if they executed him, it’d be unsatisfying in that it wouldn’t be bloody enough.

