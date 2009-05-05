Bernie Madoff mobile phone Game On The Way

Soon you’ll be able to run your own ponzi scheme from a mobile phone, it seems. A mobile game called MadeOff appears to be coming soon from NYC-based mobile gaming firm Cellufun.

Someone just started following us — and a bunch of other reporters — with a new, promotional Twitter account, @B_MadeOff, whose wallpaper has the Cellufun logo in the background. The account’s only tweet says “I’m back and starting another Ponzi scheme.”

We don’t have any more details, such as when the game is launching, or whether it’ll work on a BlackBerry or iPhone. But we’ll ask Cellufun for more information and update when we hear back.

