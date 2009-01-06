Bernie Madoff Leaves Penthouse!*

ORIGINAL: Those intrepid (stalky?) Fox Business reporters have the only images of Bernie Madoff leaving his Penthouse jail en route to court for a bail hearing. His lawyer’s in front of him and his bodyguard’s behind. (Dumb lawyer, smart bodyguard.)



The bodyguard is one Nicholas Casale, hired by Madoff’s attorney to protect the residence. He’s the one who checks all the packages coming in and out. (Hope he liked Cityfile’s chinese food delivery…)

UPDATED: This is Bernie’s first trip outside in weeks and we hope he got a good last look at his penthouse. Prosecutors want his bail revoked because of “flight risk.”

Stills and video below.







