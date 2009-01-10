Bernie Madoff: Bail or Jail (Poll)

The Lord of the Ponz might find out today where’s he’llawaits trial for allegedly (and admitedly) perpetrating the largest financial fraud in history.



The federal judge overseeing the case could rule as soon as afternoon on the prosecutors request that Madoff’s bail be revokedl. Madoff, not surprisingly, prefers that he get to hang out in his fancy $7 million Manhattan penthouse.

So what will happen? We’re not sure. So we’ve decided to ask the smartest people we know–our readers– to give us their best guess.

