Buy Madoff's Rolexes, Boogie Boards, And Custom-Made Mets Jacket!

The Madoff saga is in its twilight, but still-outraged observers can now have their very-own King Ponz trophy: Bernie’s stuff.

Seized by U.S. Marshals, the roughly 200 items are up online already (see lots 196-299 & 301-386 here) and you can even go to the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on Saturday to bid live.

There are Bernie’s gold bull and bear cufflinks; Ruth’s beaver furs; a custom blue satin Mets jacket with “Madoff” on the back; and even Boogie boards bearing the name synonymous with fraud in black magic marker.

“There’s huge interest” in the Madoff items, U.S. Marshals spokesman Roland Ubaldo told the Wall Street Journal. “I’ve been getting calls from duck-decoy aficionados. People are interested in his fishing rods and his sports memorabilia.”

But even with plenty of interest, the money raised at auction — perhaps $500,000 — will barely dent the billions of dollars investors are still out.

SEE ALL THE MADOFF FAMILY TREASURES YOU CAN BUY

Photo: proxibid

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”bernies-wearing-a-different-uniform-now-1″

title=”Bernie’s wearing a different uniform now”

content=”Lot #276: Mets jacket with ‘Madoff’ stitching



Estimated Price Range: $500 – $720

[1] Blue satin with orange trim jacket labelled and stitched with: NY Mets, ‘MADF’, ’25’ and ‘Madoff’

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a1460000000000d0c628/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”who-doesnt-have-a-75000-watch-2″

title=”Who DOESN’T have a $75,000 watch?”

content=”Lot #237: Vintage Rolex O.P. ‘Monoblocco’ chronograph wristwatch; aka ‘Prisoner Watch’

Estimated Price Range: $75000 – $87500

ROLEX: Gents 18ky vintage Rolex O.P. ‘Monoblocco’ chronograph wristwatch; aka ‘Prisoner Watch’; domed plastic crystal; black dial w/ rose tri-sticks & Arabic numerals; gold hands; polished bezel; 35mm round case; dk brown alligator strap (tang); Model 3525; 17 jewel Rolex mechanical winding mvmt; Serial 380223 (1945).

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a1e600000000002b2275/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”maybe-hofstra-didnt-offer-ethics-courses-3″

title=”Maybe Hofstra didn’t offer ethics courses”

content=”Lot #366: Gents 10ky 1960 Hofstra College school ring engraved with ‘BLM – BA’



Estimated Price Range: $240 – $360

RING: Gents 10ky 1960 Hofstra College school ring; oval faceted synthetic blue spinel top stone (chipped); size 9.5; inside engraved BLM – BA; Balfour tdmk; 19.79 grams.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a38500000000008b4200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bernie-and-ruthie-forever-4″

title=”Bernie and Ruthie, forever”

content=”Lot #372: Tiffany & Co. gents wedding bands and ladies bracelets



Estimated Price Range: $490 – $740

RING: Gents platinum Tiffany & Co. wedding band; rounded, polished; 2.10mm wide x 1.85mm thick; size 9.5; 4.48 grams. RING: Gents 14kt rose gold wedding band; rounded, polished; 1.46mm wide x 1.24mm thick; size 9.5; 1.37 grams.

RING: Gents 18kt yellow gold wedding band; rounded, polished; 1.50mm wide x 1.19mm thick; size 9.5; 1.63 grams. BRACELET: Ladies st.silver heart charm bracelet; incl. 4 hinged vintage heart shaped lockets; fancy link chain, 8′ long; 31.20 grams.

BRACELET: Ladies st.silver Tiffany & Co oval tube ‘Doughnut’ bangle bracelet; polished, Peretti tdmk; Italy; 23.06mmW x 15.93mmT; 84.97 grams. BRACELET: Ladies black lacquer Tiffany & Co oval tube ‘Doughnut’ bangle bracelet; Peretti tdmk; Japan; 23.3mmW x 15.69mmT; 44.14 grams.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a3bc00000000005086ee/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”golf-with-the-ponz-5″

title=”Golf with the Ponz”

content=”Lot #298: Golf bag and clubs w/ Bernard Madoff South Fork CC shaft label

Estimated Price Range: $350 – $400

GOLF BAG: Belding Sports Golf Bagging Co. South Fork Country Club embroidered golf bag; fine black leather.GOLF CLUBS: Odyssey Deepface Rossie II putter (Bernard Madoff South Fork CC shaft label).GOLF CLUBS: Three (3) Ping Zing Karsten wood drivers (Bernard Madoff South Fork CC shaft labels); 3, 5, 7.GOLF CLUBS: Taylor Made R7 carbon fibre driver (Bernard Madoff South Fork CC shaft label); 11.5 degree.GOLF CLUBS: Ping i3 iron set (Bernard Madoff South Fork CC shaft label); W, S, 3 to 9.MISC.: Three (3) green & black crocheted head covers; 20-eight (28) misc. used golf balls; white golf towel embroidered ‘Killarney Interbourse ’98’.MISC.: Bernard Madoff South Fork Country Club member tag.MISC.: Bernard Madoff Atlantic Golf Club member tag.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a25400000000006a14ee/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”he-seemed-to-make-it-rain-6″

title=”He SEEMED to make it rain”

content=”Lot #350: Nylon golf umbrella w/ MADF insignia & Bernard Madoff Investment Securities, New York and London

Estimated Price Range: $42 – $48

UMBRELLA: Nylon golf umbrella; w/ MADF insignia & Bernard Madoff Investment Securities, New York and London; black & white colour. DUFFLE BAGS: Three (3) monogrammed beige canvas duffle bags; w/ ‘Bernard L Madoff Investment Securities Montauk 1993’ & sun emblem.

MISC.: Six (6) vinyl letters in wood cigar box; black on yellow 3′ initials B, L, & M (2 each); Macanudo cigar box w/ hinged lid.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a32e0000000000538394/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”because-everyone-needs-multiple-vintage-rolexes-7″

title=”Because everyone needs multiple vintage Rolexes”

content=”Lot #236: Vintage Rolex Oyster chronograph wristwatch



Estimated Price Range: $60000 – $63500

ROLEX: Gents st.steel & 18kr & 18ky vintage Rolex Oyster chronograph wristwatch; rose gold bezel, yellow gold crown; white dial w/ black sticks & Arabics; 34.6mm round case; Brown stitched Alligator strap (tang); 17 jewel Rolex Genève mechanical winding mvmt; Case 3668; Serial 146583 (1940). Note: Professionally restored.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a213000000000034821b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”well-assume-these-were-ruths-8″

title=”We’ll assume these were Ruth’s”

content=”Lot #218: Ladies silver & 14kw pre-Victorian era diamond dangle earrings

Estimated Price Range: $14300 – $21400

EARRINGS: Ladys silver & 14kw pre-Victorian era diamond dangle earrings; 1 pear mine cut dia, 12.91mm x 8.86mm x 3.67mm = est 2.56cts, Typical(1780)/F/VS2/few chips; 1 pear mine cut dia, 12.22mm x 8.81mm x 3.66mm = est 2.44cts, Typical(1830)/F/SI1/few chips; 1 pear mine cut dia, 8.07mm x 6.52mm x 3.08mm = 1.01ct, Typical(1830)/N/I1; 1 pear mine cut dia, 7.16mm x 6.62mm x 3.05mm = 0.90ct, Typical(1830)/L/SI2; 1 oval mine cut dia, 8.52mm x 6.26mm x 4.25mm = 1.58ct, Typical(1830)/L/SI2; 1 oval mine cut dia, 8.44mm x 5.96mm x 3.58mm = 1.26ct, Typical(1830)/K/SI2; 1.33′ tall x 10.1mm wide; 8.34 grams. Note: Original silver setting fronts backed with modern white gold wire structure & posts for pierced ears.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a19f0000000000d155ab/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”charming-9″

title=”Charming”

content=”Lot #196: Ladies 14ky ocean motif charm bracelet

Estimated Price Range: $700 – $1000

BRACELET: Ladys 14ky ocean motif charm bracelet; 15 charms incl. shell, lantern, whale, light house, anchor, boat, sailfish, lobster, etc; 7.2′ long fancy link chain; 39.42 grams.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a17d0000000000827f0a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”for-madoff-there-was-only-bull-10″

title=”For Madoff, there was only Bull”

content=”Lot #367: Gents 14ky Bull & Bear motif cufflinks and engraved Tiffany & Co. keychain

Estimated Price Range: $290 – $440

Gents 14ky Bull & Bear motif cufflinks; 16.66 grams. KEY CHAIN: Tiffany & Co. st.silver key ring; oval tab engraved with ‘BLM’; 11.47 grams.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a3dc0000000000d1171e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”gone-fishin-11″

title=”Gone fishin'”

content=”Lot #281: Hand-engraved trout cufflinks



Estimated Price Range: $350 – $530

CUFFLINKS: Gents 18ky cufflinks; oval shape 18.44mm x 13.88mm x 1.06mm; hand-engraved trout (fish) & fly fishing lure motif; Longmire tdmk; British hallmarks; 15.13 grams.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2440000000000a9008e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”what-would-peta-say-12″

title=”What would PETA say?”

content=”Lot #270: Ladies J Mendel beaver coat



Estimated Price Range: $600 – $900

FUR: Ladies J Mendel black sheared beaver coat; no collar; open front; 3/4 length sleeves; 38′ length x 48′ sweep; J Mendel Paris label.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2210000000000df1ad3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”theyre-watching-you-13″

title=”They’re watching you”

content=”Lot #287: Set of three wood mask motif sculptures



Estimated Price Range: $210 – $240

SCULPTURES: Set of three (3) wood mask motif sculptures; primitive Indian motif; one stained red paint w/white eyes 11 1/4′ x 9 1/2′; one stained red paint white/blk eyes w/hair meas: 13′ x 10′; one stained with red paint white/black eyes with bandana 9 1/2′ x 9 1/2′; mounted on a new stand.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a28900000000006f88d5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”thanks-bernie-14″

title=”Thanks, Bernie!”

content=”Lot #349: Paper stationary w/ ‘Bernard Madoff’ on obverse top

Estimated Price Range: $90 – $100

STATIONARY: White paper stationary w/ ‘Bernard Madoff’ on obverse top; envelopes included. STATIONARY: White paper stationary w/ ‘Ruth Madoff’ on obverse top; envelopes included.

PEN: Black plastic pen w/ logo ‘Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities’; Taiwan. PEN: Black plastic pen w/ logo ‘Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities’; Taiwan.

PENS: Two (2) pens; white chrome Cross and black plastic ‘Concord’. ACCESSORIES: Partial (1/5) pad of personalised post-It notes; ‘MADF’ & ‘Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities New York, London’; white w/ black lettering.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a31900000000009cd475/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-man-loved-his-boat-15″

title=”This man loved his boat”

content=”Lot #383: Mixed media artwork titled ‘Bull’ (Bernard Madoff’s boat)



Estimated Price Range: $140 – $160

ART: Original mixed media artwork on paper titled ‘Bull’ (Bernard Madoff’s boat); Signed ‘Sherry’, by Sherry Frink Muhs; commissioned by Captain Dick Carroll, finished May 9, 1982; ink and pencil, site 22′ x 19′; mat 32′ x 30′, no frame.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2030000000000e636e8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”for-the-yacht-16″

title=”For the yacht”

content=”Lot #339: Polo Golf style shirts with ‘BULL’ stitching



Estimated Price Range: $150 – $210

SHIRTS: [3] Polo Golf style shirts with 2 signal flags over ‘BULL’ on front upper left; 1 is L, 2 are XL

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2cd00000000008f2443/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-should-have-probably-read-bullsh-t-ny-17″

title=”This should have probably read “Bullsh-t N.Y.””

content=”Lot #346: White water rescue ring bouy painted w/ ‘Bullship NY’



Estimated Price Range: $140 – $160

DECORATIVE: White water rescue ring bouy painted w/ ‘Bullship NY’; 18′ diameter, black & gold hand-painted lettering; outer cable knit nylon cord; mfg Carlon Rubber Products, Inc., Derby CT, KOROSEAL PVC foam, model no. KS- 18. E25-160.064/012/0.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2e70000000000bcfbd3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”ride-the-financial-waves-18″

title=”Ride the financial waves”

content=”Lot #347: Boogie boards w/ ‘Madoff’ written in black marker and various fishing accessories



Estimated Price Range: $80 – $90

TOYS: Three (3) boogie boards; including one 1 pink/white, and 2 yellow; 40′ long; ‘Madoff’ written in black marker.FISHING: Tackle box and contents w/ ‘B.L. Madoff’ plastic label on box outside; including 5 fly fishing lures, 1 Medalist Fishing reel, FLUGER Supreme #577 reel; Medalist Pfluger reel, 24 fly fishing lures; pliers & other misc. fishing accessories.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2f70000000000f4a10c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-gold-cigar-cutter-how-cliche-19″

title=”A gold cigar cutter? How cliche”

content=”Lot #365: Gents 14ky cigar cutter and other accessories



Estimated Price Range: $1400 – $2100

ACCESSORY: Gents 14ky cigar cutter; Kut-rite tdmk; 5.51 grams. ACCESSORY: Gents 18ky vintage collapsible mechanical pencil; 22.49 grams. ACCESSORY: Gents 18ky vintage pocket watch chain w/ toggle; curb link, 4.40mmW x 2.38mmT x 15’L; 37.88 grams.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a3700000000000ea43db/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”for-signing-fake-statements-20″

title=”For signing fake statements?”

content=”Lot #364: ‘NYSE’ engraved Pelikan fountain pen



Estimate Price Range: $150 – $230

PEN: Pelikan black & green resin fountain pen; 14kt nib; 800 series. PEN: Tiffany & Co ‘NYSE’ ruthenium & ygp ballpoint pen; yellow plate T clip and trim; 7.5mm round case; ‘NYSE’ logo engraved on barrel side. PEN: Tiffany & Co sterling silver ballpoint pen; T clip; 7.5mm round case.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a35d000000000015f6d7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”another-watch-why-not-21″

title=”Another watch, why not?”

content=”Lot #227: Gents platinum Cartier special edition Privee Tank a Vis collection wristwatch

Estimated Price Range: $8000 – $10000

WATCH: Gents 950 platinum Cartier special edition Privee Tank a Vis collection wristwatch; guilloche silver/white dial (central rose motif), black Roman numerals; blue steel hands; hand-sewn full grain brown alligator strap, 18kw deployant buckle; manual wind mechanical mvmt, calibre 437MC, 18 rubies; Case 2485 D; Model W1539951; Serial No 0126MG.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a1b10000000000e58753/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”for-all-those-billions-22″

title=”For all those billions”

content=”Lot #324: Mont blanc leather wallet embossed w/ ‘BM’



Estimated Price Range: $70 – $100

WALLET: Gents Mont Blanc black leather wallet; embossed ‘BM’; folding; 4.5mmT x 3.25mmW x 3/8’D. MONEY CLIP: Gents brown leather magnetic money clip; tan stitching; 3′ x 1.5′ x 3/8′.

PURSE: Ladies Stephane Kelian brown leather pouch; woven leather strip motif; braided leather cord shoulder strap; rect. shape, non-lined rough interior; 9.5’T x 8.25’W x 3/8’D; white plated hardware.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2ba0000000000fef65e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”what-the-wallet-didnt-fit-23″

title=”What the wallet didn’t fit”

content=”Lot #321: Ladies Louis Vuitton monogram logo hand bags



Estimated Price Range: $120 – $170

PURSE: Ladies Louis Vuitton brown monogram canvas logo hand bag; Trocadero; rect. shape, tan piping; LV logo side hand strap; zipper top; brown leather interior; 6’T x 9.55’W x 2.0’D. PURSE: Ladies Louis Vuitton brown monogram canvas hand bag; rect. shape, tan leather shoulder strap; zipper top; brown material interior; 5.5’T x 8.25’W x 1.5’D. PURSE: Ladies Louis Vuitton brown Monogram canvas travel bag; Neverfull MM; rect. shape, twin tan leather hand straps; open top; brown striped material interior; 11’T x 14’W x 6’D.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2a9000000000012defe/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”catch-some-real-profits-24″

title=”Catch some real profits”

content=”Lot #299: Miscellaneous fishing gear



Estimated Price Range: $130 – $150

FISHING MISC.: Two (2) pair of rubber fishing waders, grey size 7, brown size 9 with suspenders. TACKLE BOXES: Three tackle boxes with assorted lures (15 pcs), 2 bobbers, assorted lead weights, hooks, 2 gaffs and accessories.

BUOY: One (1) buoy and eight (8) floats on a line, orange and white. VOLLEYBALL SET: American Athletic Inc. Volleyball playing set in canvas carrying case; including net, frame, posts, etc. BASEBALL MISC.: 2 leather baseball mitts, 1 baseball, 2 toy balls, 1 aluminium bat by aluminium Flite, Marshall Clark NY NJ Official softball.

FISHING MISC.: One (1) deep sea fishing rod by G. Loomis fast action 15-40 lbs., XV 10395 Staal w/one lure; Red Start Fly fishing rod 9′ long; Medalist reel no. 1595 1/2 RC, Redington #89 fly lure 19.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a267000000000099c3fc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-be-a-sitting-duck-25″

title=”Don’t be a sitting duck”

content=”Lot #292: Wooden duck decoy



Estimated Price Range: $53 – $60

DECOY: Wooden duck decoy w/ black & white body, black head; maroon head, glass eyes; 16’L x 7 1/2′ diameter.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2980000000000289248/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”they-had-to-spend-it-on-something-26″

title=”They had to spend it on something”

content=”Lot #376: Tiffany & Co. sterling silver shell form place card holders

Estimated Price Range: $280 – $320

Tiffany and Co. Sterling Silver Shell Form Place Card Holders. With small fabric bags and some blank cards. #191

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a4030000000000690e86/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dine-with-the-ponz-27″

title=”Dine with the Ponz”

content=”Lot # 352: Christofle flatware engraved ‘RMB’

Estimated Price Range: $59 – $68

FLATWARE: Four (4) serving pieces of Christofle flatware; engraved ‘RMB’: 2- 10′ serving forks and 2- 10′ serving spoons. FLATWARE: Three (3) dinner forks w/ double monogram; ‘RR ‘, & ‘h ‘; English hallmarks.

FLATWARE: 10 (10) dessert spoons; engraved ‘BM’; English hallmarks: ‘JW’ ‘image of a panther’ ‘m’ and ‘image of Queen’s silhouette’.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a340000000000082924e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-the-shoe-fits-28″

title=”If the shoe fits…”

content=”Lot #368: Assorted gents accessories



Estimated Price Range: $240 – $350

ACCESSORY: Gents st.silver pocket knife; British hallmarks. ACCESSORY: Gents st.silver vintage collapsible mechanical pencil. ACCESSORY: Gents st.silver vintage pocket watch chain w/ toggle; curb link, 6.43mmW x 3.17mmT x 19’L; 73.68 grams (total of 3 pieces). COSTUME: Gents white base metal belt buckle; chrome plated. ACCESSORY: Gents st.silver shoe horn; hollow handle, engraved; British hallmarks; Serial/Model B2709; 6.5’L x 2’W; 67.59 grams. CUFFLINKS: Gents st.silver Charvet cufflinks; barbell shape, balled knot motif; 10mm diameter; 17.53 grams. CUFFLINKS: Gents st.silver Charvet cufflinks; barbell shape, balled knot motif; 10mm diameter; 17.28 grams. CUFFLINKS: Gents st.silver adding machine key cufflinks; black plastic key tops from vintage adding machine; 1/4 3/4, and 1/8 3/8; 16.23mm outside diameter; 10.47 grams.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a3ef00000000005673fc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”just-in-case-one-of-the-rolexes-breaks-29″

title=”Just in case one of the Rolexes breaks”

content=”Lot #269: Rolex watch bands and bezel



Estimated Price Range: $1500 – $2200

WATCH BAND: Severely stretched and dented 18ky Rolex President link band for gents Rolex watch; 56.88 grams. WATCH BAND: Like new st.steel Rolex Jubilee link band for gents Rolex watch; 4 removable screw links; model 62510 H.

WATCH BEZEL: St.steel bezel for gents Rolex cosmograph wristwatch; black insert; Rolex part 313-6265-0 X-7.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2320000000000c174bd/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”mark-your-territory-30″

title=”Mark your territory”

content=”Lot #348: Painted wood yard sign w/ ‘BLM’ & ‘216’



Estimated Price Range: $18 – $20

SIGN: Oval shaped painted wood yard sign w/ ‘BLM’ & ‘216’; off-white base w/ black lettering; street address marker, 27′ tall x 12′ wide.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a3090000000000ff0ea2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”see-also-31″

title=”See Also”

content=”Now, see 10 Awesome Tales of Wall Street Excess“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aa66eb249fe3a0d74838d2d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.