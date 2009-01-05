Bernie's SEC Joke At Niece Shana's Wedding

More from the verbose Madoff London office manager, Julia Fenwick…Bernie doing schtick at niece Shana’s wedding:



Daily Mail: In 2007, she was invited to Shana’s marriage to Eric Swanson, a lawyer with the SEC.

What then struck Mrs Fenwick as a rather strange joke made by Madoff now seems a

startlingly prescient remark.

‘The reception was at the Bowery Hotel in New York. The whole thing was very extravagant.

‘I remember Bernie saying to me, as he pointed towards guests who also worked at the SEC, ‘Look over there. That’s the enemy.’

‘It was tongue-in-cheek but now that he is being investigated by the SEC, it’s not so funny.’

Now, if Madoff’s SEC-related comedy sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because this isn’t the first time Bernie has used his relationship with the regulating organisation as a springboard for a joke. (This is all pre-bust, mind you. We’re sure he’s reeling off one-liners in his penthouse jail right now.)

ABC News via Clusterstock: At a business roundtable meeting last year, Madoff boasted of his “very close” relationship with a SEC regulator, chuckling as he said, “in fact, my niece even married one.”



Image Of Shana’s Wedding From The Daily Mail

