Bernie Sanders wins Indiana primary

Photo: John Sommers II/Getty Images.

Sen. Bernie Sanders pulled off a slight upset in the Indiana Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Several hours after the polls closed, multiple news outlets projected that Sanders would win in the Hoosier State.

It’s unclear whether what effect the Sanders win will have on the Democratic race, in which Clinton still maintains a substantial lead in popular votes, pledged delegates, and superdelegates.

“The Clinton campaign thinks this campaign is over. They’re wrong,” Sanders told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Still, it remains unlikely that Sanders will be able to catch up to the former secretary of state unless he scores massive upset wins in remaining contests like California, where he currently trails in most polls.

But the senator has suggested recently that he does not plan to get out of the race anytime soon.

In a Sunday press conference in Washington, DC, the Democratic presidential candidate promised repeatedly that he would take the campaign to a contested convention. And after briefly appearing to halt his rhetorical jabs at Clinton, the Vermont senator reprised his attacks on her alleged coziness with the financial industry.

On Tuesday night, he told The AP that despite the “uphill climb” to the nomination, he would be “in this campaign to win, and we are going to fight until the last vote is cast.”

