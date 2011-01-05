O'Reilly Factor: We Should Be Applauding The Oprah Winfrey Network

Photo: anthonygeorge.files.wordpress.com

The Oprah Winfrey Network got an endorsement from an unlikely source last night: none other than conservative pundit Bernie Goldberg!Appearing on The O’Reilly Factor, Goldberg admitted that he hadn’t actually watched the new network, saying that he is not “part of her target audience” and he and O’Reilly gently mocked the network, with O’Reilly calling it “dopey.”



But then Goldberg got serious and gave Oprah real credit for what she intentioned to do with her network.

“What she’s trying to do here, on this new network, is a very good thing. She says she doesn’t want, she wants a network with no cynicism, with no meanspiritedness. And in a culture that’s filled with cynicism and meanspiritedness and vulgarity and nastiness and the web especially, where you could be… anonymous and they can slander you, simply because they don’t agree with what you said on the show, for no other reason, I think anybody who is trying to bring us back to civility needs to be applauded.”

Of course he qualified that by saying it probably wouldn’t take long before she proved him wrong, but refreshing talk from Fox nonetheless.

Video below. The section about Oprah starts at 3:55.



