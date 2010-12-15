Bernie Goldberg Tells Bill O'Reilly: Jesus Probably Would Be A Liberal Democrat

Bernie Goldberg went on Bill O’Reilly last night to defend a column he wrote called “Thank God for Rich People,” — and he made a lot of bold claims in the process.



Goldberg is sick of the rich being “vilified” by the left. He feels sorry for the rich.

Fair enough. We suppose the rich need defenders, too.

But the rich don’t only need defenders, according to Goldberg. They also need monuments:

“We need to build a beautiful granite and bronze monument in our nation’s capital to honour the rich,” he suggests. (He is only “half” kidding.”)

Goldberg has nothing against poor or middle class people, but “try to imagine an America without rich people!”

O’Reilly countered by quoting Matthew 19:24 from the Bible: “And again I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.”

Goldberg shot back: “I don’t care what the bible says on matter! Jesus probably would be, except for one or two issues, a liberal democrat today.” Merry Christmas from Fox.

Video below.



