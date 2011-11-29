Bernie Fine's Wife Had An Affair With The Man Accusing Him Of Child Molestation

One of the strangest twists about the current scandal rocking the Syracuse basketball program involves Bernie Fine’s wife and his accuser.



Apparently, Fine’s accuser, Bobby Davis, and Fine’s wife, also had an affair.

Davis said when he was eighteen, he and Fine’s wife had a sexual affair. And something Laurie says in the recorded phone conversation also alludes to it:

L. FINE: The issue at hand is he had no business doing what he did with you.

DAVIS: In retrospect, I, I….

L. FINE: You know what, and neither did I, because I really helped screw you up a little more, too…

This brings this scandal to another level.

