The Third Person Accusing Bernie Fine Child Molestation Is Facing A Sexual Assault Charge Himself

A third accuser has come out in the Bernie Fine scandal. Zach Tomaselli, a 23-year-old, said Fine molested him in a hotel room in Pittsburgh in 2002.



He told a Maine news channel:

“I was in the hotel room, he would put his hand down my shorts whenever I was sitting there watching TV and he would basically fondle me, four to maybe even five times. It would go in spurts between 10 and 15 minutes and it would stop for a couple hours and then he would start that all over again.”

But Tomaselli is in trouble with the law himself right now. He has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in Maine, according to WSYR News.

Also, Tomaselli’s father, Fred, said his son is lying, and Fine never molested him.

