An Assistant Basketball Coach At Syracuse University Is Being Investigated For Alleged Child Molestation

Syracuse police are investigating Syracuse University basketball assistant coach Bernie Fine for allegedly molesting a ball boy in the mid-1980s, according to ESPN.



The alleged victim who is now 39 years old, Bobby Davis, said Fine molested him starting in 1983 when he was a ball boy for the team and in seventh grade.

The abuse took place at Fine’s home, Syracuse University basketball facilities, and on basketball trips. A relative of Davis also said he was molested by Fine.

Davis said he never told Jim Boeheim.

Here’s the full statement from SU’s VP for public affairs, Kevin Quinn:

“In 2005, Syracuse University was contacted by an adult male who told us that he had reported to the Syracuse City Police that he had been subjected to inappropriate contact by an associate men’s basketball coach. The alleged activity took place in the 1980’s and 1990’s. We were informed by the complainant that the Syracuse City Police had declined to pursue the matter because the statute of limitations had expired.

“On hearing of the allegations in 2005, the University immediately launched its own comprehensive investigation through its legal counsel. That nearly four-month long investigation included a number of interviews with people the complainant said would support his claims. All of those identified by the complainant denied any knowledge of wrongful conduct by the associate coach. The associate coach also vehemently denied the allegations.

“Syracuse University takes any allegation of this sort extremely seriously and has zero tolerance for abuse of any kind. If any evidence or corroboration of the allegations had surfaced, we would have terminated the associated coach and reported it to the police immediately. We understand that the Syracuse City Police has now reopened the case, and Syracuse University will cooperate fully. We are steadfastly committed ensuring that SU remains a safe place for every member of our campus community.”

Fine is in his 35th season as an assistant coach at Syracuse. We’ll bring you more as it comes out, but Syracuse police told ESPN they are in early stages of investigation.

UPDATE: Bernie Fine has been placed on administrative leave.

