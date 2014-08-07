The Fabulous Life Of Formula One Billionaire Bernie Ecclestone

REUTERS/Nacho Doce Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone (R) and former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo take part in the presentation of a commemorative book titled ‘F1, Formula 1’ in Sao Paulo November 22, 2012.

Bernard “Bernie” Ecclestone is credited with bringing Formula One racing the fame and clout that it has today.

These days, the 83-year-old Formula One president and CEO

is equally likely to appear in the news for his personal life as much as his professional one; he’s been married three times, has three children (including two daughters whom the tabloids love), and a 198-foot yacht.

On Tuesday, Ecclestone paid $US100 million to settle a long-running trial in Germany over allegations that he bribed a banker as part of the sale of a stake in the motor sport business.

It was a small price to pay for the racing tycoon, who is worth $4.2 billion dollars (up $US4 million from last year). Ecclestone said the settlement would allow him to “do what I do best, which is running F1,” after more than three years of litigation.

Let’s take a look at Ecclestone’s awesome life.

