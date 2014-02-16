Bernie Brookes Has His 'Fingers Crossed' Lisa Ho Signs With Myer

Getty Images

Myer CEO Bernie Brookes has confirmed Lisa Ho is in the final stages of signing a deal Myer that will bring the brand back to life after it declared bankruptcy and was put in voluntary administration last year.

“If a deal is done it would be Lisa’s brand signature, design and sign-off using our infrastructure,” Brookes told The Daily Telegraph.

In May last year Ho’s company was put into voluntary administration by HLB Mann Judd after the designer failed to raise $1.8 million to list an initial public offering.

Myer had previously shown some interest in the brand in June 2013 but failed to make a deal and the business ultimately folded with $11 million worth of debt.

Brookes is unfazed by Ho’s past business issues and says he has his “fingers crossed” he goes ahead with the deal.

Read more here.

Now Read: Now Lisa Ho Is Suing A Former Friend For Money After Putting Her Fashion Brand Into Administration Last Year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.