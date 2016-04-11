Bernhard Langer has already cashed in on his surprising run at the Masters

Bernhard Langer is surprising everybody at the Masters, including advertisers who missed a huge opportunity — the front of his cap — something one of his top sponsorship partners quickly remedied for the final round.

The 58-year-old Langer, who entered the final round in third place, two strokes behind Jordan Spieth, was the rare golfer to play each of the first three rounds without an advertisement on the front of his visor. That included Saturday’s third round in which Langer was prominently featured.

According to Apex Marketing Group (via Darren Rovell of ESPN), having a logo on the front of Langer’s visor would have been worth $2.2 million in advertising exposure.

When Langer teed up to start the final round on Sunday, his visor was no longer logo-free. Wheels Up, a membership-based private jet company, had apparently struck a new deal with the 2-time Masters champion.

It is not a completely new advertising partnership. Wheels Up had been featured on the side of Langer’s cap in the earlier rounds. But it seems safe to say that they struck a new deal and upped their offer to Langer for the more prominent location.

NOW WATCH: This video will change the way you watch the WWE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.