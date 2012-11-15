HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $12.8 Million New Jersey Estate Has A Killer 'Entertainment Level'

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty
The Historic Stevens Estate in Bernardsville, NJ is on sale for $12.885 million.The house sits on 15 acres of land, and has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and four half-baths.
The estate was the summer vacation spot of Robert Livingston Stevens, whose family helped develop steam-powered boats and locomotives. They also founded Stevens Institute of Technology.
Today, it’s being sold by architect Jeffrey Beer.
The media and game room were built to look like an 18th century Parisian cafe. Can you imagine having this in your basement?
