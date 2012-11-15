HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $12.8 Million New Jersey Estate Has A Killer 'Entertainment Level'

Meredith Galante
Bernardsville, NJ house $12.885 million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

The Historic Stevens Estate in Bernardsville, NJ is on sale for $12.885 million.The house sits on 15 acres of land, and has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and four half-baths.

The estate was the summer vacation spot of Robert Livingston Stevens, whose family helped develop steam-powered boats and locomotives. They also founded Stevens Institute of Technology.

Today, it’s being sold by architect Jeffrey Beer.

Welcome to the Historic Stevens Estate.

It's a European-style estate in rural New Jersey.

The attention to detail is outstanding.

The ceilings in the great room are wild.

There are multiple fireplaces in the house, each more unique than the last.

There's room for a grand piano.

The stone walls in the dining room are very unusual, but we like the atmosphere they create.

The grand main kitchen was added by Jeffrey Beer, the architect who is selling the home.

The family room provides a cozy atmosphere.

The wrought-iron banister on the staircase is stunning.

At the top of the staircase is a dome ceiling with a beautiful chandelier.

The master bedroom looks like it belongs to a Disney princess.

The bathroom definitely has a European feel.

Even the guest bedrooms have fireplaces.

All the other bedrooms are very spacious as well.

The media and game room were built to look like an 18th century Parisian cafe. Can you imagine having this in your basement?

Imagine the parties you can throw here.

This is the lobby of the home movie theatre.

The theatre has a stage, too.

Those chairs look so comfy.

The billiards room also has a huge bar.

Hold a wine tasting right in your cellar.

In a more private area there's a bar that can hold all of your top-shelf liquor.

Outside, the landscape is luscious.

We're not sure if that's a pool or a huge fountain.

The green grass seems to go on forever.

The estate is considered a landmark.

18th-century France was the inspiration for the gardens.

Ornamental water plants are throughout the property.

There's also a carriage house.

Inside there's another kitchen.

Your guests can have a quiet place to eat breakfast.

Prefer the south?

