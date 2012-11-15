HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $12.8 Million New Jersey Estate Has A Killer 'Entertainment Level'

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

The Historic Stevens Estate in Bernardsville, NJ is on sale for $12.885 million.The house sits on 15 acres of land, and has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and four half-baths.



The estate was the summer vacation spot of Robert Livingston Stevens, whose family helped develop steam-powered boats and locomotives. They also founded Stevens Institute of Technology.

Today, it’s being sold by architect Jeffrey Beer.

