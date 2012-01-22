Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Leah Goldman, Tony Manfred
Donay Meijer

Photo: Getty Images

Some of you may not have realised, but the Australian Open has been going on all week and one young Aussie has take the tournament by storm.Bernard Tomic, a 19-year-old Australian tennis player became an overnight sensation after beating Alexandr Dogopolov, and showing off his model girlfriend, .

As always, though, there were those who failed. Like a wide receiver who got busted for drugs, and an athlete who failed to sign a prenup.

WINNER: Bernard Tomic

Bernard Tomic took the Australian Open by storm this week when he beat Alexandr Dogopolov.

Oh, and his girlfriend is a beautiful, blonde, model.

WINNER: Gina Carano

Gina Carano went from MMA fighter to Hollywood star this week with the premiere of 'Haywire.'

WINNER: Marco Baghdatis

Marco Baghdatis completely flipped out at the Australian Open and destroyed four tennis racquets.

We're not sure we've ever seen a more passionate tennis player.

WINNER: Rob Lowe

That pretty much explains it...

WINNER: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish signed on with the Rangers for $60 million over the next 6 seasons. Not.Bad.

LOSER: Kobe Bryant

Kobe is $75 million poorer after his a pricey settlement with his ex-wife Vanessa.

In addition, Vanessa got all three of his monster mansions.

LOSER: Americans down under

Mardy Fish lost to Alejandro Falla. Andy Roddick got hurt. And John Isner lost to Feliciano Lopez.

Now, for the first time in decades, there will be ZERO American men in the Final 16 of the Australian Open.

LOSER: Jerome Simpson

The Bengals WR gave us one of the highlights of the season with a crazy front-flip into the endzone.

But this week, he got nabbed with six pounds of marijuana that he was apparently selling.

Not a good look.

LOSER: Deion Sanders

Deion is in the middle of a messy divorce.

His ex-wife claimed he was a serial adulterer, and an arrogant narcissist.

LOSER: Joe Flacco

The Baltimore Ravens QB has all the pressure in the world on him after a dreadful performance against the Texans.

Ed Reed called out his poor play, and things will get ugly if he loses to the Pats.

