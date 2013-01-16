Meet Bernard Tomic, The 20-Year-Old Phenom Who's Already The Most Notorious Bad Boy In Tennis

Photo: YouTube
20-year-old Australian Bernard Tomic is the most interesting tennis player you’ve never heard of.He has all the talent in the world, but his bombastic personality and a litany of off-the-court issues has so far hindered his ability to became a great player.
This is a man who once tried to get his own father ejected from a match, locked himself in his house to hide from police, and proclaimed he would be the best tennis player ever.
Going into the 2013 Australian Open, Tomic is finally starting to put it together.
If he makes a deep run in his home tournament, his profile as tennis’ biggest bad boy will explode.
Let's start with what makes Tomic remarkable — the off-court stuff. This is his $600,000 Ferrari Spider
He also owns an orange BMW, which was the object of controversy when he got in a bizarre police standoff last year...
After he refused to pull over, he drove home and locked himself inside his house, claiming police harassment
The incident came on the heels of a strong 2012 Aussie Open performance, where he and his model girlfriend Donay Meijer grabbed headlines
His off-court issues hurt him on the court too, when he was dropped from the Australian Davis Cup team
And guess what, he's red-hot coming into the 2013 Aussie Open. He won a tournament in Sydney last week
Regardless of what happens against Federer, Tomic looks ready and able to take the title of Tennis' Biggest Bad Boy
