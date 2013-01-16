Meet Bernard Tomic, The 20-Year-Old Phenom Who's Already The Most Notorious Bad Boy In Tennis

Photo: YouTube

20-year-old Australian Bernard Tomic is the most interesting tennis player you’ve never heard of.He has all the talent in the world, but his bombastic personality and a litany of off-the-court issues has so far hindered his ability to became a great player.



This is a man who once tried to get his own father ejected from a match, locked himself in his house to hide from police, and proclaimed he would be the best tennis player ever.

Going into the 2013 Australian Open, Tomic is finally starting to put it together.

If he makes a deep run in his home tournament, his profile as tennis’ biggest bad boy will explode.

