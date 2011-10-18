Head Of French Secret Service Under Investigation After Illegal Spying On Journalist

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The head of France’s domestic intelligence agency faces charges of illegally obtaining records from newspaper, Le Monde, in an attempt to find a government mole, reports the Telegraph.Bernard Squarcini has been accused of accessing telephone records of reporters who wrote about the Bettencourt Affair, a scandal involving illegal party funding.



The newspaper claims that it was President Nicolas Sarkozy who ordered the Squarcini to take a look into the matter. It’s a claim the French President denies.

The Associated Press reports that the intelligence chief has been slapped with the initial charges of “violating secret correspondence” and “unlawfully collecting data.”

French law allows magistrates to further investigate the initial charges before deciding whether the case should go to trial.

Squarcini has ruled out resigning from his position.

