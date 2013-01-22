The Ravens Safety Who Knocked A Patriots Player Unconscious Rips Tom Brady For Kicking Someone

Ravens safety Bernard Pollard delivered the scariest hit of the NFL playoffs yesterday — knocking Patriots running back Stevan Ridley out cold in the fourth quarter.



Ridley’s body went limp, folded over on itself, and Baltimore recovered the fumble. Here’s the play:

Photo: @cjzero

It wasn’t a penalty because Pollard kept his head up and it looked like Ridley actually lowered his helmet into Pollard’s path at the last second. But Pollard got a personal foul penalty earlier in the game, and he has a history of borderline hits.

So there was some irony when he ripped Tom Brady for trying to kick Ed Reed on a slide in the second quarter. Pollard said this to Danny Picard of CSN New England:

“You’ve go to keep the legs down. We all know and understand what’s going on there. And as a quarterback, when you go to slide, we’re taught . . . we can’t do anything. When you come sliding, and your leg is up in the air trying to kick somebody, that’s bull crap.”

It seems like a silly thing to get mad about, but we guess Brady cold have spiked someone on this (via Big Lead Sports):

Photo: Big Lead

