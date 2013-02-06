Ravens Safety Bernard Pollard Played With Six Cracked Ribs This Season

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Ravens safety Bernard Pollard who is known for harsh hits, played with six cracked ribs for most of the 2012-13 season, according to the Baltimore Sun.According to the Sun, Pollard first got injured in the Ravens’ second game against the Eagles. Pollard ended up missing the final three games of the regular season.



Pollard told the Sun:

“It’s tough dealing with pain. For us as football players, we know we’re going to go through it. At the same time, that’s the name of the game. Six of them, yep. Hey, it’s up to us to go out there and play and we did.”

Most recently, Pollard knocked out Patriots player Stevan Ridley with this hard hit:

Photo: @cjzero

